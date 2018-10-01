Police arrest man in shooting of 66-year-old woman in Pikesville

Baltimore County police have arrested the 26-year-old driver of a Ford Mustang who they say shot an elderly woman in Pikesville on Sunday and may have committed several other crimes.

Police say the string of events began around 7 p.m with the assault of and theft from a family member in the unit block of Comill Court in Owings Mills.

From there, police say, the assailant drove a Ford Mustang to the 7400 block of Ricksway Road in Pikesville, where he fired shots through the front door of a home around 7:43 p.m., striking a woman in the upper body.

He fled in the Mustang, police say. The woman, 66, suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. She is in serious condition at a local hospital.

Police said the suspect may be connected to crimes that happened later. A home was shot at around 8:21 p.m. in the 9900 block of Tuscarora Road in Randallstown, and another burglary was reported minutes later in the 9900 block of Shoshone Way, also in Randallstown. The suspect has friends in both locations, according to police.

Notifications were sent county-wide to officers regarding the Mustang, which police found traveling on Reisterstown Road near Mount Wilson Lane, in Garrison, around 9:01 p.m

The Mustang was stopped and the suspect, currently identified only as a 26-year-old man, was arrested.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik