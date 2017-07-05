Baltimore County police charge man after fatal shooting in Arbutus

Baltimore County police charged a man with first- and second-degree murder after the July 4 shooting of a man in Arbutus, county officials said Wednesday.

Police charged 37-year-old Raymond Vladas Armalis Jr. in the death of 46-year-old Charles Edward Watson Jr., of Baltimore, according to a police news release.

The two men knew each other, police said.

"They had ongoing disputes," said police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach. "They were not friendly with each other. There were a lot of things they did not agree on, and we aren't sure what it was that set the suspect off last night."

Police said Watson was visiting his girlfriend in the 1000 block of South Beechfield Avenue in Arbutus, where Armalis also lives. Armalis arrived home around 8 p.m. and the two men began to argue outside, police said.

Armalis went inside the home, retrieved a gun and shot Watson at least once in his upper body, police said. Watson was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he died, police said.

Armalis is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail.

