Anne Arundel officer injured by suspected drunken driver

An Anne Arundel County Police officer was injured Sunday night after being struck by a suspect's car, police said.

The incident started at 7:43 p.m. as officers attempted to pull over a driver who had been on Mountain Road in Pasadena, and who they suspected may have been drinking and driving.

Officers said they pulled over the vehicle in a drug store parking lot in the 3400 block of Mountain Road. Police said they smelled alcohol. and when officers asked the woman to get out of the car, she put the car in drive and took off onto Edwin Raynor Boulevard.

Police followed the vehicle to a dead-end street, Country Grove Lane, where the driver “turned her vehicle and intentionally rammed a marked Anne Arundel County police vehicle as the officer was attempting to exit his vehicle,” police said.

The door hit the officer in the face, injuring his face and mouth.

The woman, meanwhile, drove back down Edwin Raynor Boulevard but stopped when her car broke down near the intersection of Jumpers Hole Road at Obrecht Road, police said. She was arrested there.

Police charged Christina Brooke Hall, 33, of the 200 block of Margate Drive in Glen Burnie with charges including first-degree assault, second-degree assault of a police officer, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and traffic violations. No attorney for Hall was listed in online court records.

The officer, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He is a 23-year veteran of the county police force, officials said.

