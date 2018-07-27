Anne Arundel County Judge Laura Kiessling assigned to Capital Gazette shooting suspect's case

Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Laura A. Kiessling has been assigned to preside over the case of the man accused of killing five Capital Gazette staffers last month.

Kiessling is responsible for setting a trial date, scheduling all other matters and presiding over the trial of Jarrod Ramos, according to an order filed Friday.

Ramos, 38, was indicted last week on 23 counts, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons offenses. An initial appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.

Ramos is accused of blasting his way into the Capital Gazette offices in Annapolis on June 28 with a shotgun and killing Rob Hiaasen, 59, an assistant editor and columnist for the Capital Gazette; Wendi Winters, 65, a community correspondent who headed special publications; Gerald Fischman, 61, the editorial page editor; John McNamara, 56, a longtime sports writer; and Rebecca Smith, 34, a sales assistant.

The Capital Gazette is owned by the Baltimore Sun Media Group.

Kiessling, 54, was named the administrative judge for Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County in April 2015, after serving as an associate judge for five years.

She previously worked in the Anne Arundel State’s Attorney’s office from 1995 to 2010. She served as a deputy state’s attorney, assistant state’s attorney, chief of the hate crimes prosecution unit, and was a member of the sexual offense and child abuse trial team. Before joining the office, she worked as a law clerk to Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Bruce C. Williams.

Kiessing was admitted to Maryland and Washington D.C. bars in 1990, after earning her law degree from the Catholic University of America in 1989. Kiessing earned a bachelor's degree from Lehigh University in 1986.

Some might recognize Kiessling, who was seen last year at an Orioles game with Orioles Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. A spokesman for Ripken confirmed Friday that the couple is still dating.

Baltimore Sun reporter Sarah Meehan contributed to this story.

