Crofton man charged with threatening Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris on day of March for Our Lives

A Crofton man has been charged with sending threatening messages to social media accounts of U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris on the day of the March for our Lives rally in D.C., according to an indictment unsealed this week.

Nicholas Edward Bukoski, 19, is charged with five counts of making threats and threatening to assault and murder a U.S. official. He faces up to five years in prison, according to the indictment filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

A memorandum filed by prosecutors Wednesday said Bukoski made a series of threats on March 24, the day of the March for Our Lives for stricter gun control in Washington. The federal grand jury returned the indictment on April 11.

Federal prosecutors said Bukoski wrote a threat directed toward Sanders on Instagram. “Senator, I would watch your back as you’re out today… You wouldn’t want to be caught off guard when I use my second amendment protected firearm to rid the world of you, you stupid, crazy old fool…” the threat said.

About two minutes later prosecutors said an Instagram message was sent to Harris’s office, which read “You f------ b----, I am going to make sure you and your radical lefty friends never get back in power you will never run for president, because you won’t make it to see that day.”

Bukoski then allegedly made threats via text message to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department tip line that police believe was directed at the March for Our Lives participants. “I am intending to send the message that gun control, bomb control, or any other kind of weapons control will not stop attacks, it is an issue of the heart. My heart is messed up and evil, and part of me wants to see people suffer, goddammit. Anyway, good luck and Godspeed finding my presents. This will be my only message,” the text read, according to prosecutors.

Police believed the word “presents” referred to explosive devices. Anne Arundel County Police were sent to Bukoski’s home in the 2400 block of Ayr Court, the prosecutors said. After questioning Bukoski, took him to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for an emergency evaluation.

Prosecutors said Bukoski admitted to sending threatening messages to Sanders, Harris, U.S. Senator Gabbie Giffords, Planned Parenthood, and police in D.C. Bukoski was watching the news and social medi,a which made him want to send the threats he told investigators, the memorandum said. He told police he did not plant any explosive devices, and police said he did not have a firearm.

Bukoski has been held since April on charges in Anne Arundel County, according to online court records. Investigators with the Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit charged him last month in a string of dumpster and trash fires in the area of Route 3 and Johns Hopkins Road in Gambrills that occurred in January. He is charged with first-degree arson, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years, and other related charges.

Bukoski was also charged in an armed robbery from January. He was arrested on April 10 for the armed robbery and charged on May 12 in the arson case.

His trial for the armed robbery charges is scheduled for September. No trial date has been scheduled in the arson case. Bukoski’s federal public defender, nor his private attorney representing him in the state cases immediately responded to requests for comment Thursday morning.

