Two men shot at Severn house party early Monday

Two men were injured in a shooting at a house party in Severn early Monday morning, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Police were called to a shooting at a home in the 7800 block of Bastille Place just after 1 a.m. When they got there, police saw there was a large party and found a man who was shot in the back.

He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later, police learned that a 17-year-old boy had also been shot and was taken to St. Agnes Hospital by a friend. He also had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives are still trying to figure out who shot the men and why. Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 410-222-6155.

