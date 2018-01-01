Two men shot at Severn house party early Monday

Two men were injured in a shooting at a house party in Severn early Monday morning, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
Police were called to a shooting at a home in the 7800 block of Bastille Place just after 1 a.m. When they got there, police saw there was a large party and found a man who was shot in the back.
He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Later, police learned that a 17-year-old boy had also been shot and was taken to St. Agnes Hospital by a friend. He also had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Detectives are still trying to figure out who shot the men and why. Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 410-222-6155.