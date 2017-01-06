Owings Mills man arrested at BWI for carrying handgun through security

An Owings Mills man traveling to Atlanta was arrested at the airport Thursday after authorities said he tried to carry a handgun past a security checkpoint.

Transportation Security Administration officers detected the gun in the man's carry-on items as he was passing through the checkpoint at Baltimore Washington International-Thurgood Marshall Airport, the agency said in a statement. It did not release his name.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the firearm and arrested the man. He told police he was bringing the gun to his mother's home for safe-keeping, TSA officials said.

Firearms, firearm parts and ammunition are not permitted in carry-on bags, but can be taken in checked bags if they are unloaded, properly packed and declared to the airline.

