Father charged with death of 5-month-old daughter, Baltimore police said

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the death of his 5-month-old daughter, according to Baltimore police.

Anthony Ford was charged with second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, first- and second-degree child abuse, and first- and second-degree assault in the death of his daughter, Brailynn Ford.

Brailynn Ford died Sunday after she was taken to a hospital Oct. 4 with traumatic injuries, according to police. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Charges were not immediately available online, so no attorney information was available for Ford.

This story will be updated.

