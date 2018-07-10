News Maryland Crime

Amber Alert: Man allegedly stabbed girlfriend, fled with children, Montgomery County police say

Montgomery County police issued an Amber Alert after a man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and escaped with his two children, a 9-year-old boy and an 18-month-old girl.

Police believe Dwight Reylando Perry, 35, is with his children, Kingston and Karina Perry.

Police got to the 700 block of West Side Drive in Gaithersburg just after 1 p.m. to find Perry’s girlfriend, who is also Karina’s mother, was stabbed. The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to live, but police could not find Perry or his two children.

Perry may be in a blue 2016 Toyota Camry with a Maryland tag reading 5DF8922. He is about 6 feet tall and 190 pounds with a Mohawk-style haircut.

Kingston Perry is about 4 feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. His younger sister is about 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds, police said. Both children have black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Perry, the children, or the car should call 911, police said.

