A Baltimore homicide detective was in “grave condition” after being shot in the head Wednesday afternoon, police said. He was investigating a killing near a notoriously violent intersection in West Baltimore at about 4:30 p.m.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis did not release the detective’s name, but said the 18-year veteran is a husband and father of two.

State and local police and fire departments, unions and officials reacted to the shooting on Twitter. Here is a selection of their support: