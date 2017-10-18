Company where Harford office park shooting took place: 'We mourn the loss of our friends'

Advanced Granite Solutions, the Harford County company where five people were shot Wednesday — three fatally — posted a comment to their Facebook page expressing their condolences to those lost.

“Words cannot express our feelings. We mourn the loss of our friends. We would like to send our sincere condolences to the families. May God give our friends eternal rest and the families the strength to bear the great pain. Prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy.”

The company, which manufactures kitchen countertops, also updated their Facebook cover photo to an image of three candles with a caption: “Praying that God grants peace to the soul of our dearly departed.”

Radee Prince, 37, the suspected shooter, worked at Advanced Granite Solutions for the past four months. The five victims were all employees of the same company. Three victims are dead and the other two remain in critical condition. Prince is believed to have shot them around 9 a.m. at the office, located in an Edgewood business park across from a Holiday Inn Express, according to the Harford Sheriff’s Office.

Later in the day, however, police in Wilmington, Del., said Prince was also being sought in connection with a shooting. He remained at large Wednesday afternoon and is believed to be traveling in a black 2008 GMC Acadia with Delaware tags PC64273. Authorities believe he is armed and dangerous.

