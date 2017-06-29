ACLU sues Baltimore and Salisbury police over use of gag orders in police abuse settlements

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland filed two lawsuits Thursday against Baltimore and Salisbury, and their police departments, over the use of gag orders in settlements for allegations of police abuse.

The police departments' policies of requiring victims of alleged police abuse to agree not to speak as a condition of their settlements are an unconstitutional violation of free speech and illegal under Maryland's public transparency law, according to the ACLU.

"This is a coordinated effort to take on gag orders, which have silenced numerous victims — maybe more than we know — numerous victims of police abuse that comes when there's a condition written into a settlement agreement to resolve the case," said Susan Goering, the executive director of the ACLU Maryland at a news conference Thursday announcing the suits filed in state court.

"For the ACLU, freedom of speech is pivotal; it's a cornerstone of democracy. Access to information from our government actors is the lifeblood of democracy," Goering said. "We cannot reform this country's institutions that need reforming if we do not have access to information."

The suit against Baltimore and its police department stems from the city's $63,000 settlement with Ashley Overbey, who said she was assaulted by officers in 2012 after calling police for help when she came home to find her home had been burglarized.

She was arrested, but the charges were later dropped. City officials later settled with Overbey on the condition that she not speak publicly about the case, which involved three officers.

Two years later, when her settlement with the city was reported in The Baltimore Sun, Overbey responded to online comments on the story that accused her of initiating her arrest to get a big payout. She recounted details of the incident in her comments, saying later she wanted to defend herself.

City officials said her comments breached the gag order, and subsequently withheld half of her payout.

CAPTION The mother of Philando Castile, a black motorist killed by a Minnesota police officer last year, has reached a nearly $3 million settlement in his death. (June 26, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) The mother of Philando Castile, a black motorist killed by a Minnesota police officer last year, has reached a nearly $3 million settlement in his death. (June 26, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION Michael McCarthy was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Baby Doe. Michael McCarthy was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Baby Doe.

"I was greatly upset," Overbey said Thursday.

She said she was frustrated that city officials released information about her case but she was unable to defend herself publicly. The terms of police settlements, which must be approved by the city's Board of Estimates, are included in the board's agenda along with a description of the allegations.

"I was hurt because the comments that were made by city officials and the police department that insinuated that I has somehow caused this," she said.

The disclosure to the Board of Estimates often says the city is settling because of differences in accounts and the uncertainty and risk of taking a case to trial with a jury.

Neither city officials nor the police department responded to requests for comment about the case.

The second case against Salisbury police relates to a 2014 case involving four Salisbury University students who said they were unfairly arrested and accused the police of confiscating surveillance footage and creating a fake narrative to protect the department, the ACLU said.

Two years later, the case was settled but the terms of the agreement were not made public due to gag orders in the settlement, the ACLU said. The ACLU and the Real News Network filed Maryland Public Information Act requests for information about the settlement but were denied because the city and police department said they had no records of the case, according to the ACLU.

The Salisbury police department declined to comment and the mayor's office has not responded to a request for comment.

Local news outlets, the Real News Network and the Baltimore Brew, have joined the ACLU as plaintiffs in the two cases filed Thursday, claiming the gag orders violate the news organizations' First Amendment rights to obtain information on newsworthy cases.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5