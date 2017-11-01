911 calls reveal confusion immediately after Edgewood workplace shooting

The first caller was calm.

A woman dialed 911 from her workplace, Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood, on the morning of Oct. 18.

She didn’t quite know what was going on, she told the 911 operator, but a coworker had demanded she call for help. “Everybody passed out in the shop,” she said, referring to the the granite counter company’s rear workroom. “We don’t know why they passed out.”

It had to be “some kind of gas leak or something,” she says, before asking police to send lots of ambulances.

The second caller knew a little more.

“Someone just ran down the road and said someone was shot,” said the man.

Then a third person called with a more complete picture.

“I’m at work and someone just came in and started shooting,” he told the 911 operator.

The 911 recordings from the Harford County Department of Emergency Services, obtained by The Baltimore Sun through a Maryland Public Information Act request, reveal the confusion that loomed immediately after police say Radee Prince, 37, shot five of his coworkers at the granite counter company, killing three of them.

Police say Prince gathered his co-workers before opening fire. At the time, there were 29 people in the business, but fewer than 10 in the work area, according to police. The others were in the front showroom and offices.

The call to police came at 8:58 a.m., and deputies arrived by 9:02 a.m. Deputies were inside the business by 9:05 a.m., according to Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

Following the attack in Edgewood, Prince is accused of driving to Wilmington, Del., where he allegedly shot a sixth man at an auto shop. Police say both were targeted attacks.

The shootings launched a 10-hour, multi-state manhunt for Prince, who was eventually arrested near a Newark, Del., high school. Police say Prince tossed a gun after spotting law enforcement approaching him.

Prince will be tried in Delaware before facing charges in Harford County. Prince is being represented by the public defender’s office, who could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.

In Maryland, Prince is charged with first- and second-degree murder, attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

The three men killed in the shooting were identified as: Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53; Jose Hidalgo Romero, 34; and Enis Mrvoljak, 48. Two other workers — Enoc Villegas Sosa, 38, and Jose Roberto Flores Gillen, 37 — were wounded.

Baltimore Sun reporter Kevin Rector contributed to this article.

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman