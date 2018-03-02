Baltimore nursing technician sentenced to 18 months in jail for filing false insurance claims

A Baltimore nursing assistant will spend the next 18 months in jail for filing $31,975 in false insurance claims, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office announced Friday.

Durant Denard Branch, 30, was sentenced on one count of felony theft for filing the false disability and accident claims with the American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, also known as Aflac.

Branch filed eight fraudulent claims from July 2014 to July 2015. He bought the policies while employed with the University of Maryland Medical System. He used patient medical records along with some of his own hospital records in his scheme. He altered the dates and names to correspond to dates he alleged he was unable to work and then used the records to file the claims.

Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Edward Hargadon sentenced Branch to seven years in jail, suspending all but 18 months. Branch is also on supervised probation for five years and must pay $31,975 in restitution.

“Stealing from insurance companies is illegal,” Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a statement. “Branch abused his access to private medical records to steal those funds, defrauding his insurance company and violating the trust of his employer.”

