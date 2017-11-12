Man found shot in car on Sinclair Lane

A 33-year-old man died at Johns Hopkins Hospital Sunday after Baltimore police found him sitting in a parked car suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest.

They were called to the 2100 block of Sinclair Lane at about 8 p.m. and found the man sitting in the driver’s seat of a car.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

The man’s death was the second homicide of the day.

A 26-year-old man died Sunday afternoon after being found with a gunshot wound to the buttocks on North Spring Street. The killings ended a streak of six days without a killing in Baltimore.

