Police seek prison escapee in Howard County

Police were searching Friday afternoon for an inmate who escaped from the parking lot of a Maryland mental hospital after freeing himself from handcuffs and a waist chain while riding in a prison van.

Howard County police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said Friday afternoon that the handcuffs and chain, as well as two articles of clothing, were found near the van. She said 28-year-old David Watson was last seen running into nearby woods Friday morning.

Llewellyn said Watson is serving a sentence of more than 100 years in Delaware for crimes including attempted murder. He has also been charged with attempted murder and other offenses on the Eastern Shore related to shootings of police officers' homes.

Watson was being transported to Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in the 8400 block of Dorsey Run Road by two guards from the Wicomico County Detention Center about 9:40 a.m. Friday. When their van arrived at the hospital, Watson pushed a guard to the ground and then ran, police said.

Llewellyn said it was not clear whether the escape was planned or spontaneous.

Howard County police, with the assistance of Anne Arundel County police and state troopers, were searching the area late Friday afternoon with the assistance of a helicopter and K-9 units.