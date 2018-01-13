Baltimore County police officer fires at suspect in stolen car in Garrison

A Baltimore County police officer fired shots at a suspect in a stolen car in Garrison on Friday because he feared the suspect might run him down, police said.

The incident started in the area of Countess Drive and Village Queen Drive, just northeast of Reisterstown Road, when officers said they found a gray 2014 Honda Accord that was reported stolen Jan. 6. A man was driving the car on Village Queen Drive toward Reisterstown Road, officers said.

The man tried to elude the officers, driving over a curb and a sidewalk and striking a police vehicle, police said. An officer then got out of his vehicle as the Accord approached, still heading toward Reisterstown road.

Police say the man drove the Accord toward the officer, who drew his service weapon and fired several times at the car. The officer was not hit, and the man fled on Reisterstown Road.

The Accord was found abandoned minutes later at Naylors Lane and Old Court Road in Pikesville.

Police soon found a suspect on Greenwood Road, near Old Court Road, who they say was driving the Accord. The unidentified 18-year-old suspect was arrested. He was not injured.

An officer inside the police vehicle the Accord struck suffered minor injuries, police said.

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance