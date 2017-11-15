Baltimore man charged in Dundalk double shooting

A Baltimore man has been charged with attempted murder after Baltimore County police said he shot two people in Dundalk last week.

Tyrone Anthony Williams, 27, of the 3000 block of Thornedale Avenue in Central Park Heights, was arrested hours after police said he shot and wounded two people at a home on Nov. 8.

According to police, two men went to a home on Lange Street in Dundalk’s Berkshire neighborhood about 1:15 p.m. One of the men, later identified as Williams, was not known to the occupants of the home, but the other man was known to them.

When a person at the home opened the door, Williams forced his way in and pulled out a gun in an apparent robbery attempt, police said. Two people in the home fought back and both were shot. The gunman ran off.

The two victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment and were expected to survive, police said.

Through interviews and their investigation, police identified Williams as the suspected shooter and arrested him that night on Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk.

He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and using a firearm while committing a felony.

Williams is being held in jail without bond, according to online court records. No attorney is listed for him.

