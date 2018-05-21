Don’t miss the ultimate foodie event, The Baltimore Sun's Secret Supper
Maryland law enforcement officers who have been killed since 2010

Here are the law enforcement officers who have died in Maryland since 2010.

The following are law enforcement deaths in Maryland since 2010, as obtained from The Sun's archives and police departments:

May 21, 2018: A female Baltimore County officer died after responding to a call for a suspicious vehicle in Perry Hall. Police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said the officer was “critically injured” when encountering the suspects, but did not offer any details.

Feb. 21, 2018: Off-duty Prince George’s County police Cpl. Mujahid Ramzziddin was fatally shot while helping a woman next door in an incident of domestic violence. Ramzziddin was a 14-year veteran of the department. After leading police on a chase, the gunman was killed in a confrontation with officers.

Nov. 16, 2017: Baltimore City Police Detective Sean Suiter, 43, was shot in the head in West Baltimore on Nov. 15, 2017. The 18-year veteran of the department was pronounced dead the following afternoon at Shock Trauma.

March 13, 2016: Prince George's County Officer Jacai Colson, a four-year veteran of the department, was killed in an "unprovoked attack" outside a police station in Landover.

Feb. 10, 2016: Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Senior Deputy Mark Logsdon, both of the Harford County Sheriff's Office, are killed in a two-scene shooting in Abingdon. A single gunman, who died at the scene, is the only suspect.

Dec. 10, 2015: Noah Leotta, 24, Montgomery County, hit by drunken driver during traffic stop.

March 7, 2015: Brennan Rabain, 26, Prince George's County, accident while attempting traffic stop.

Jan. 9, 2015: Craig Chandler, 27, Baltimore, mortally wounded in crash during pursuit.

Dec. 21, 2014: Jamel Clagett, 30, Charles County, single-vehicle crash driving home from work.

Aug. 28, 2013: Jason Schneider, 36, Baltimore County, shot and killed trying to serve a warrant.

Oct. 18, 2012: Kevin Bowden, 28, Prince George's, crash while off-duty in cruiser.

Sept. 13, 2012: Ian Loughran, 43, Harford County, heart attack within 24 hours of shift.

Sept. 6, 2012: Charles Licato, 34, Harford County, crash while likely driving home from work.

Aug. 29, 2012: Forrest Taylor, 44, Baltimore, mortally wounded in crash driving to aid fellow officer.

Aug. 20, 2012: Adrian Morris, 23, Prince George's, crash during pursuit.

Jan. 27, 2012: William "Bill" Talbert, Montgomery County, hit by drunken driver.

May 21, 2011: Shaft Hunter, 39, Maryland State Police, crash while thought to be chasing speeding motorcyclist.

Jan. 9, 2011: William Torbit Jr., 34, Baltimore, shot by fellow police while working in plainclothes.

Nov. 29, 2010: Teresa Testerman, 54, Harford County, heart attack after responding to overcrowded cell block.

Oct. 20, 2010: Thomas Portz Jr., 32, Baltimore, cruiser hit the back of a fire engine.

Sept. 27, 2010: James Fowler III, 61, Baltimore, crash during inclement weather.

June 11, 2010: Wesley Brown, 24, Maryland State Police, shot while working as security guard.

April 4, 2010: Hector Ayala, 31, Montgomery County, car crash responding to back up fellow officer.

March 9, 2010: Thomas Jensen, 27, Prince George's County, crash responding to a burglary.

