16-year-old arrested, charged as an adult in downtown assault case

A 16-year-old has been charged as an adult in connection with the assault and robbery of an assistant city health commissioner earlier this month in downtown Baltimore, police said.

Devonte Parker of Annellen Road in Northwest Baltimore was charged with robbery and first- and second-degree assault, police said. Parker turned himself in after someone recognized him and notified detectives, police said. The other three suspects have not been found.

Greg Sileo, 33, suffered multiple facial fractures, swelling and bruising as a result of the attack June 7, which took place at about 1 p.m. near Baltimore and Commerce streets. He was treated at the Maryland Shock Trauma Center and told police that the group took his two cellphones during the assault.

Sileo oversees various anti-violence programs at the Health Department, and ran for a South Baltimore City Council seat last year. He is also president of the Locust Point Civic Association.

On Thursday, police released a video of the assault and robbery. They ask that anyone with information about the remaining three suspects call 410-366-6341.