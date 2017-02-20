Profiling Police: Westminster police officer Sgt. Radcliffe Darby

Sgt. Radcliffe Darby Jr. joined the Westminster Police Department in 1999, taking on various positions including ones in the Criminal Investigations Bureau, the Field Services Bureau and now the Support Services Division.

While his current position often finds him behind a desk or working community relations projects and other administrative duties, Darby said he jumps at opportunities to go out on patrol.

"I still go out when I get a chance because I love it," he said.

Darby is originally from Kentucky but grew up and graduated from Hammond High School in Howard County. After school, he found himself working on an ambulance and then as police officer in Texas, he said.

His family moved to Westminster, he said, and he wanted to work closer to home. He was interviewing with the Anne Arundel Police Department, when he decided to give Westminster an opportunity to act on his application. He called the department to tell him Anne Arundel was going to offer him a job, and Westminster responded by interviewing him and offering him a position, he said.

Darby's been an officer for 22 years in Maryland, 17 of which he's served with Westminster, he said.

In addition to his daily duties in the Support Services Division, Darby is a certified firearms instructor, a Taser instructor, a Oleoresin capsicum spray, or pepper spray, instructor and a use of force instructor.

"School never ends for me or the instructors I work with," he said.

The Carroll County Times spoke with Darby about his duties with the Westminster Police Department, his favorite part of the job and what he does when he is out of uniform.

Why did you decide to go into law enforcement?

While public service and helping others is a part of why I became a police officer, I like catching criminals and that one day is not the same as the next. I enjoy the challenges this career offers and the constantly changing pace of what you do. I was never one who liked being at a desk or doing the same thing day after day.

What has been some of the best parts of the job? The most challenging?

That nothing is the same day after day. Each day I meet new people or see new things, it never gets boring. The biggest challenge of the job is the ever-changing technology. While the internet and computers have made life easier and broadened our view of the world, criminals have also found it a useful tool for their activities. Technology has created an entire new way to commit crimes. Keeping up with the new technology and the way that crimes are being committed on the internet or via computers can be very challenging.

What is one thing you want people to know about being an officer?

We are human! We are just like everyone else … we have feelings, we have families, we have lives. While being a police officer is a very rewarding and fulfilling job, it can also be a difficult job to leave at work. While I would not want to be anything but a police officer, there are times that I am shocked or dumbfounded by what people will do. At the same time I have also seen tremendous acts of kindness between strangers, which offsets some of the 'bad' things we see.

What is your favorite part about being an officer?

While it is exhilarating getting a good felony arrest, one of the best times I have had recently is working with the 'Camp Cops' program. This is a weeklong summer camp for middle-schoolers put on by various agencies in the county. It is run like a police academy and teaches kids the various aspects of being a law enforcement officer. The kids in the program were great and we all, officers and kids, had a great time. I am looking forward to start planning next year's camp.

What is a typical work day like for you?

That's one of the best things about the job, there is no typical day. Even though I have moved into a more administrative job in the department, my day can change in an instant. The other day I was working on an admin[istrative] issue in my office, when a call went out for a robbery in progress. I was able to respond from my office and assist at the scene. I also try to work a shift in patrol a couple times a month. It is why even after 20+ years of doing law enforcement, I still enjoy the job.

Currently I work in the Support Services Division of the department. I teach various subjects in the elementary and middle schools, I plan and run events such as Camp Cops and Shop with a Cop, complete crime surveys, administer the Red Light Program, I am in charge of the WPD Auxiliary Unit, and other duties as assigned by the chief of police and deputy chief of police. I am also in charge of the Firearms Training Unit, conduct all Taser training for the department and teach other specialties. I am also often tasked with conducting training for other local agencies.

What is one moment on the job you'll never forget?

9/11. I was a K-9 officer and was training with other K-9 units at UMBC that morning. We were doing training building searches in a dorm that had been closed. While waiting to run the exercise, we were all in a central area of the building and someone had turned on a television. We all then began to watch the news of the planes hitting the towers. Everyone in the room was shocked as we tried to comprehend what we were watching. Then like a bad movie, everyone's pagers and cellphones began going off as our agencies recalled us back. I later found out that one of the guys I had been training with had a brother that was on the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania.

What is an embarrassing story or fact you are willing to share about yourself?

As a divorced dad, I had taken my daughter clothes shopping. My daughter was 10 or 11 and she was trying to find a pair of jeans. She eventually found a pair of jeans that she really loved and wanted to get them. I was looking at the jeans and could see that they were too short in length. I told my daughter while the jeans looked nice, that they were too short. My daughter responded, 'But dad they are capris.' I told my daughter that it was fine they are capris, she should get them so that they fit right. My daughter responded again, 'But dad they are capris.' I then told my daughter that I didn't care who made them … they were too short and we needed to find a pair that fit properly. At this time a sales lady came over and explained to me that capris are supposed to be short in their length and that it was a style not a jeans brand. I just turned to my daughter and said, 'Get two pairs and let's go.'

When you are out of uniform, what do you like to do?