Westminster man held without bail following alleged armed robbery

A Westminster man is being held without bail after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint.

Jah-Marre Woodyard, 20, of the 100 block of S. Center Street, was arrested Thursday and charged with 10 counts, including a count of armed robbery, multiple counts of first-degree assault and multiple counts of firearm use in a felony. He was held without bail, which remained unchanged after a Friday bail review.

Three witnesses told a Westminster police officer that they knew Woodyard. One of the witnesses had called Woodyard and he came over to a residence on S. Ralph Street. The witnesses and Woodyard were talking when Woodyard said he was getting a cigarette from his vehicle, according to the statement of charges.

Instead, Woodyard came back with a handgun and pointed it at one of the witnesses and demanded she give him money. The woman handed him $380, according to the statement.

Two of the witnesses told the officer that Woodyard waved the gun around and told them not to move. After getting the money, Woodyard fled in his vehicle, according to the statement.

Woodyard is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 18.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio