Woodbine house fire results in minor damage, no injuries

A Woodbine house fire Tuesday evening resulted in minor damage and no injuries.

At about 7:30 p.m., the Winfield, New Windsor and Mount Airy fire companies responded to a fire on the 7000 block of John Pickett Road in Woodbine, according to Winfield spokesman Robert Farver. They were joined, Farver said, by the Lisbon and Glenwood fire companies from Howard County.

The fire took about 10 minutes to bring under control.

"It was just a small fire with minimal damage to an outside wall," Farver said. "No injuries."

The cause of the fire is under investigation he said.

