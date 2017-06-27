Westminster man dies after falling off moving car in Woodbine

Howard County police have learned that a Westminster man died at the hospital from injuries sustained after falling off a moving vehicle on June 25 in Woodbine.

According to a Howard County Department of Police news release, police were called to Newport Road at the Howard/Carroll County line at approximately 1:40 p.m. Sunday for a report that Shawn Christopher Shifflett, 28, had been riding on the exterior of a friend's 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis when he fell off and struck the road. It does not appear he was struck by the vehicle.

Shifflett was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead Sunday, according to the release.

According to the release, the driver Justin Steven Young, 29, of Westminster, remained at the scene. Charges have not been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben