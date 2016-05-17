Police: 2 bodies found in south Carroll home

Police are expecting more information Wednesday regarding the manner of death of two people found Tuesday morning inside a home near Woodbine.

Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees said there were no obvious signs of foul play, and there was a medical history with both of the deceased.

Decomposition suggested both individuals had been deceased for several weeks, he said.

Both bodies, one man and one woman, were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Tuesday afternoon so that autopsies could be completed to determine an official cause of death.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, police had not been able to notify next of kin, and would not be releasing the names and ages of the decreased, DeWees said.

Sheriff's deputies discovered the bodies when they responded to the home in the 1500 block of Fannie Dorsey Road, between 10 and 11 a.m. Tuesday for a wellness check. DeWees said police were called to the residence by a family member of the homeowners who hadn't heard from the couple in a few weeks.

Police had to make a forced entry into the house, which was difficult to get into and throughout because of possessions strewn throughout the front yard and inside the house, DeWees said. The woman was found in a bedroom and the man in the kitchen.

Both were alive several weeks ago when members of the Winfield Volunteer Fire Company responded to the home for a medical emergency, DeWees said, although as of 2 p.m., Sheriff's Office investigators were still collecting information regarding the details of that visit.

No additional information was available as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Reporter Jacob deNobel contributed to this story.

