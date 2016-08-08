Carroll Biz finalist Maryland Wine Cellars looks toward future of agriculture

It used to just be a field.

They used it like most kids use a yard — it was unproductive property, Andrew Baker said.

"Farming is not in our heritage," he added.

But now, the Bakers are getting to be experts in agriculture, as their winery — and now new business venture — takes off.

Maryland Wine Cellars, which was born out of the Baker's older business, Old Westminster Winery, is one of this year's finalists in the county's business challenge.

The fifth annual Carroll Biz Challenge showcases Carroll County entrepreneurs during a show similar to "Shark Tank" for local startups on Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Carroll Arts Center, Carroll County Chamber of Commerce President Mike McMullin said. The Chamber coordinates and presents the Biz Challenge.

The winner will receive a $5,000 grand prize to apply to his or her business costs. One finalist will win the $500 People's Choice Award, and one of the original 26 applicants will be awarded the $2,000 Downtown Award.

It started somewhat as a "pipe dream," Baker said. He and his sisters, Lisa Hinton and Ashli Johnson, started bouncing around the idea of a winery with their parents, Jay and Virginia, in about 2009. The family has been on the Old Westminster Road property since 1999 or so, he said, and once the kids were out at college and into adulthood, the Baker family had to decide what to do with the property.

Baker wanted to own a business; Hinton got involved in chemistry.

A winery just made sense.

"We've been chasing it 100 miles per hour every since," Baker said.

Old Westminster Wineries started about four years ago, Maryland Wine Cellars this past spring.

Maryland Wine Cellars' goal? To bring good wine to Maryland, and to help people who want to join the wine-making business get involved in an easier way, Baker said.

The new project allows people to come in, and use the space and equipment. They can share expertise, he added.

It costs a lot to build a vineyard, to get the equipment, to get something like this started. What Maryland Wine Cellars does, Baker said, is allow someone to just be paying for their product, and share all of the overhead.

Currently, they have six brands making wine on their property.

"I think each brand is much better because of the space," he said.

And they want to expand. That's where the Biz Challenge comes in.

The biggest problem they have, Baker said, is their wine press. It's the bottleneck of the facility — it's just too small.

"This press is what is keeping us from immediately processing new wine and taking on new clients," he said.

The Bakers want to bring better wine, with more consistency, to Maryland. But it's more than just an opportunity for wine enthusiasts to get a chance at making something.

It's a chance to get the younger generation — people like him — into farming, Baker said.

While Carroll County was built on agriculture, this isn't going back to what farming once was, but rather moving it to value-added agriculture, he said.

"It's really bringing a whole new market that didn't exist before," Baker added.

For more information: https://carrollbiz2016.launchgen.com/live-event.

