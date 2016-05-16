Westminster woman arrested on theft charges

A Westminster woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly stole and pawned a rifle belonging to her father.

Catherine Patricia Winder, 30, of the 500 block of Sullivan Drive, was charged with two counts of theft less than $1,000 and one count of selling a stolen firearm. She was held on $5,000 bond, which remained the same after a bail review Monday, according to electronic court records.

She had not posted bail as of 6:45 p.m. Monday.

A deputy with the Sheriff's Office met with Winder's father who reported his Winchester 94 rifle had been taken from his gun case between May 5 and May 12. The gun was valued at approximately $800, according to a statement of probable cause.

The deputy conducted a pawn search and found that Winder had pawned the rifle on May 10 in a Finksburg pawn shop, according to the statement.

Winder's father positively identified the pawned rifle as the one that was stolen, according to the statement.

A court date for Winder has been set for July 13.

