Union Bridge man allegedly assaults two women

A Union Bridge man was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting two women and fleeing from law enforcement.

James Truman Wetzel Jr., of the 100 block of W. Locust St., was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of malicious destruction of property. He was released the same day on his own recognizance, according to electronic court records.

According to a statement of probable cause, Wetzel became angry when he thought that his wallet had been stolen. When the first woman found the wallet and presented it to Wetzel, he became angrier and pushed the second woman into a coffee table. He then threw the coffee table on the ground, breaking it.

When the second woman attempted to sit down, he pushed the chair, causing her to go over with it. He then picked her up to throw her on the ground again and when the first woman attempted to get between the two, he pushed her away before leaving the residence, according to the statement.

Three deputies from the Carroll County Sherriff's Office responded to the incident and attempted to locate Wetzel. They found him walking on the road, at which time he ran to his parked vehicle and fled, according to the statement.

Hours later, Wetzel returned to the property to speak with the deputies. According to the statement, he said he became angry when the wallet was found after he had searched for it, causing him to flip the table. He said that he was pushed, scratched and bitten in the course of the disagreement and that he fled when he saw the deputies because he did not want to speak to them.

Wetzel chose not to comment when contacted by phone Tuesday. A court date is scheduled for Sept. 26.

