Westminster police seeking stolen vehicle

Westminster Police are asking for the community's help to locate a work vehicle that was stolen last week.

Police say the vehicle, a white 2007 GMC Sierra truck with a 28-foot stepladder and tool box in the bed is believed to have been abandoned in Baltimore City. The vehicle has Maryland tags 3CX0116.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact the Westminster Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 410-848-4646, or send a confidential text to 847411, keyword TIPWPD or contact the TIPS line at 410-857-8477.