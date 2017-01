Carroll County Veterinary Clinic is reporting that a feral cat recently tested positive for rabies. According to clinic staff, the animal was a feral cat living in a colony near Nicodemus Road. The cat was brought in Saturday and tested positive for the disease.

The signs of rabies include drooling as well as neurological symptoms such as falling over, wobbliness and lack of response.

