Westminster fireworks display won't be rescheduled, organizers say

The 2016 Westminster fireworks display will not be rescheduled and no rain date was planned, organizers said.

The fireworks, which take place every year as part of the Carroll County Farm Museum's Fourth of July Celebration, are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Westminster.

"We didn't reschedule because we rely very heavily on a volunteer base for the event and there would be a cost to reschedule with the State Highway Administration," Kiwanis Club fireworks chairman Tom Welliver said Tuesday.

Welliver said that when the Kiwanis Club took over the fireworks display seven years ago, there was a joint committee of different organizations that determined it would not be feasible to set a rain date each year.

All the club's funds for the fireworks display come from donations and sponsorships, Welliver said. The club will roll over the 2016 funds for next year's fireworks.

