Three men charged with assaulting fourth in Westminster

Three Westminster men were charged with assault Friday, Feb. 3, after allegedly attacking a fourth man in Westminster.

According to charging documents, Maryland State Police responded to a call to the Boston Inn for an assault around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, they found a man bleeding from the back of his head inside the lobby of the hotel. The man said he had sustained an injury to his head earlier in the week, but he believed his staples had been broken out in the attack. He claimed to have been punched and kicked multiple times before being struck with a silver flashlight.

The man was then transported to Carroll Hospital, while a trooper secured the room, occupied by John K. Coffey, of the unit block of Distillery Drive in Westminster, who had rented the room. Coffey was transported to the Westminster Barrack to be interviewed, while police said Timothy P. Purkins, of the 500 block of Poole Road in Westminster, and William L. Turner of the unit block of Distillery Drive, attempted to enter the room.

Police said Turner and Purkins matched the descriptions of the suspects and were taken to the barrack as well.

According to police, all three men confirmed that a fight had occurred in the room, but denied being a part of the fight and denied the use of a flashlight. Police said blood was found on the clothing worn by Turner after exiting the room and Purkins had fresh wounds on his hands and blood stains on his sleeves. A flashlight was found under the bed in the room.

Police said surveillance video from the inn confirms that Pees exited the room before falling to the ground in the parking lot, and Turner and Purkins are seen exiting the room afterward. According to police, during the interview, the men alleged that the dispute was over drugs and money.

All three men are charged with one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault. They are currently being held without bond.

