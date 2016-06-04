Art in the Park still drawing new crowd

There was already a sizable crowd on the grounds of Westminster City Hall by 10 a.m. Saturday, when Art in the Park officially commenced.

The convocation of artists, artisans, musicians, and purveyors of summery beverages and snacks has been held annually for more than 30 years and still manages to draw in new people.

"This is our first year, although I have lived here since 1991," confessed Jessica Dannettel, who had brought her 3-year-old daughter, Madelyn, out for face-painting.

"We love supporting local artists — my kids love art — and we are always looking for stuff to do with the kids on the weekend to keep them occupied and out of the house."

Laura Hillman, of Westminster, another Art in the Park first-timer, arrived shortly after 11 a.m. with her family, enjoying the band onstage covering everything from Grateful Dead to Weezer.

"This is really cool. I love that the sun is coming out; I love all the variety that we are seeing. It's fantastic," she said. "There's a lot of pottery here that I want to see. I am curious who else will be on stage, and we got our ice-cold lemonade."

Images from Westminster's annual Art in the Park event, an outdoor cultural festival held the first Saturday in June. (Dylan Slagle, Carroll County Times) (Dylan Slagle, Carroll County Times)

One of their first stops was at the stand of Westminster's COB51 studio, where Hillman was able to make a special Father's Day craft for her husband.

"We were just making some kind of dyed, silk tie for my husband for Father's Day, an unexpected bonus because I still hadn't gotten him a gift," she said. "I think we will definitely be back next year, and we will come prepared for a longer day here because there is obviously enough here to occupy an entire morning."

Lisa Martin, owner of COB51, watched as other customers used a stick to stir and swirl the splotches of red, blue or yellow paint that floated like oil slicks on the surface of the water in a long, shallow wooden tray — a process called marbleizing. When the kaleidoscopic pattern was ready, Martin and a customer would stretch out a long, cream-colored silk scarf and lay it into the tray.

DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Nataleigh Brown, 4, gets a look in the mirror after having her face painted during Art in the Park in Westminster Saturday, June 4, 2016. Nataleigh Brown, 4, gets a look in the mirror after having her face painted during Art in the Park in Westminster Saturday, June 4, 2016. (DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

"Lay the silk scarf down on it and it's an immediate piece of wearable art," Martin said. "We marbleize silk scarves; we marbleize hats, ceramic pieces. It's a very ancient art that used to be done on the inside of antique books."

It's a process that draws a crowd, and Martin said the interaction with people is fun. She plans to keep coming back to Art in the Park.

"We were here last year, but we opened last July, so it was very new to us last year," Martin said. "We plan on being here forever: It's a great event."

Another happy vendor was Andrea Rowinksi, of Sykesville, and her Andiland Studio brand of painted glassware of all types, from wedding flutes to wine glasses to vases.

"I do custom pet portraits on glasses," she added. "Here in Carroll County, I get a lot of requests for chickens and goats, which is different and unique, so that's fun."

The sun had just burned through the layer of cloud cover that had screened the festival since it opened when Rowinski spoke about her artwork. She crossed her fingers that the brighter conditions would hold.

Art in the Park was making a good impression on her.

"Sadly, I have never been to Art in the Park before as a vendor or a participant, so this is my first time and it's been great," Rowinksi said. "I do think I will be back next year — it's been a lot fun. I love the music in the background, and the people have been really wonderful. I am getting a lot of positive feedback."

Jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3317

Twitter.com/CCT_Health