Florida man guilty of vehicular manslaughter in death of bakery owner

It took Judge Michael Galloway approximately an hour and a half, over lunch, to determine that there was no other conclusion but to find a Florida man guilty of running a red flashing light and crashing his tractor trailer into a local bakery owner's pickup truck, killing her.

Wendy Morpas, 28, was convicted of one count of criminal negligent manslaughter by vehicle, as well as three related traffic citations for running a flashing red traffic signal at the intersection of Md. 27 and Kate Wagner Road, resulting in the death of Jeannie Vogel, owner of JeannieBird Baking Co. Sentencing was deferred until Sept. 21.

In announcing his verdict, Galloway said his decision came down to whether Morpas ran the flashing red signal and if that constituted criminal negligence.

It would have been negligent if Morpas had stopped at the light and proceeded into the intersection without yielding the right away but not criminally negligent, he said. But Galloway said the evidence, especially in the pictures presented in the case, showed that Morpas did not stop.

"Clearly, he knew better," Galloway said.

Morpas took the stand Tuesday to say that he did stop at the red flashing light before proceeding into the intersection. He also said that he did not see Vogel's car approaching the intersection until the collision.

Galloway, who rendered the verdict in the trial because Malphas chose not to have a jury decide his fate, said he considered whether the crash would have played out differently if for some reason — however implausible — Vogel did not have her headlights on, but determined it would not have. And it was unlikely that was the case, he said.

"And it's perhaps somewhat difficult to understand how he didn't see her," Galloway said.

Galloway said that with cases like this one he often thinks about the victims and how they don't anticipate that they won't come home that day.

"And I'm sure with regard to Ms. Vogel that thought never entered her mind," he said.

Andrew Slutkin, who is representing Bernard Vogel, Vogel's widow, in a civil suit said that Bernard Vogel wanted to make sure that no one blamed Jeannie Vogel for the crash, which did not happen during the trial.

Slutkin said Bernard Vogel is pleased that Morpas was held responsible for his.

"Obviously, Mr. Vogel thanks the [Carroll County] State's Attorney's Office and the judge for their work. This is an emotional day for him, and he's pleased with the decision," Slutkin said.

Senior Assistant State's Attorney Adam Wells, who represented the state along with Senior Assistant State's Attorney Ken Grote, said in his closing argument that the case came down to Morpas purposefully running a red flashing light to get to a road that he was not allowed to be on.

"He ran a red light knowing there was no way he could stop it," Wells said.

Wells and Alexander Cruickshank, who defended Morpas, dedicated a good amount of their closing and questioning of Morpas to Chapel Road, which had a sign that prohibited trucks weighing more than 26,000 pounds, as the tractor trailer Morphas drove did.

Wells argued that Morpas should have been able to see that sign and shouldn't have been attempting to get onto Chapel Road. Cruickshank countered, saying there was no physical evidence that the sign was there on Feb. 19.

In making his decision, Galloway said that despite the attention to the route Morpas took, it was not the controlling factor in the case.

"To me, the overriding question in this case is whether the defendant stopped at the flashing red light at the intersection of Kate Wagner Road and Route 27," Galloway said.

This question came down to the credibility of two people: Morpas and State Trooper Michael Karas, who responded to the crash.

Karas testified Monday that Morpas told him after the crash that he had not stopped. Morpas said on the stand that he never told that to Karas.

"I'm not going to call him a liar, but yes, I didn't tell him [that I didn't stop]," Morpas said.

Morpas said he followed a GPS, which led him to the route that used Kate Wagner and Chapel roads. He could see the flashing red light as he drove down Kate Wagner and he used measures to stop his tractor trailer as he came down the hill, he said on the stand.

He drove 10-15 mph through the intersection, he said.

"I remember this. I would never forget that," he said.

But Morpas, in the written statement he gave to police, never said he stopped — just that he slowed down, Wells said.

Moreover, the way the crash played out, with Vogel's truck crushed in such a way that the remainder could fit on half a trial table, suggested that Morpas did not stop, Wells said.

"So his story doesn't even comply with the laws of physics," Wells said.

