The Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival starts this week.

The event — which starts Monday, Aug. 15 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 20 — includes rides, food, games and entertainment. On Saturday, the carnival begins at 3 p.m. and a parade begins at 5 p.m.

The carnival runs from 6 to 11 p.m. each night at 1341 N. Main St. in Hampstead.