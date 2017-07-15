Cyclists to raise money for Pleasant Valley fire company

The annual Firefighter 50 cycling event returns for the sixth year Sunday, July 23, in Westminster. The event features a series of riding trails throughout northern Carroll County, eastern Frederick County and southern Adams County in Pennsylvania. Participants will ride along one of four routes — a 35-mile route, a 50-mile one, a 100-mile journey or a paved and dirt 30-mile route called the Dirty 30. The 50- and 100-mile routes have been modified this year, with cyclists journeying toward Taneytown before heading to Detour.

Participation in the ride is $35 in advance; $40 on the day of the event. The price includes an all-you-can-eat lunch, and a fully supported route. For an additional $15, riders can purchase T-shirts. Each route begins and ends at the Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company, 2030 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Westminster. Registration runs from 6:30 to 9 a.m. and riders can take off on any of the four routes during that time. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Each route will include planned rest and water stops, which will feature portable toilets. Support and gear vans will also follow the cyclists providing cold drinks and snacks for riders who need them during the journey.

Money raised during the event will go to support the Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Company. The event will continue rain or shine. There is no rain date, and no roads will be closed for the ride.

Registration can take place at Active.com or by visiting www.firefighter50.com. All cyclists must wear a helmet during the ride.

Current events discussion

The Carroll County Public Library's Westminster branch will host a free, adult current events discussion group entitled #TrendingNow at 1 p.m., Monday, July 17.

Gary Kavanagh will facilitate an open discussion on topics of interest in the community and the nation. A variety of issues will be discussed in a structured environment, where everyone can be heard, in a nonconfrontational setting, with the goal of learning from each other's point of view. All prospective attendees need to register at 410-386-4490.