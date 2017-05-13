Former Ravens wide receiver Michael Jackson dies in motorcycle crash
Rock for Jake benefit set for May 20

The Rock for Jake music benefit will be held at the Carroll County Agriculture Center from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

The event will feature live bands including Train Wreck, Making Waves, Twenty Dollar Profit, Number 1 Cause, Half Serious and more.

Money raised by the event will go to the Jake Offutt Foundation, which provides funding for pediatric cancer research as well as supporting the community's athletic and academic needs.

Tickets are $10 per person and $50 for families, up to six. For more information, visit www.jakeoffuttfoundation.com.

