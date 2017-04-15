Celebration of International Astronomy Day

Saturday, April 29 is International Astronomy Day in 2017, and the Westminster Astronomical Society is holding a sky gazing celebration.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Carroll Senior and Community Center, at 5928 Mineral Hill Road in Eldersburg, the society will offer refreshments, safe solar telescope viewing and information about the upcoming total solar eclipse on Aug. 21. There will also be a silent auction.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 410-336-7243.

