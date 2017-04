The South Carroll Business Association will meet for its monthly luncheon at noon on Wednesday, April 19.

The mission of the SCBA is to create business opportunities, referrals, and partnerships for its members, and to support community outreach activities through education and involvement.

The luncheon will be held at Salerno's Pizza & Sub Shop, at 1043 Liberty Road in Sykesville. The cost is $12 for SCBA members and $15 for non-members. For more information, call 410-206-6296.