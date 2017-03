The Mount Airy Town Council will hold a public hearing Monday on an ordinance that would prohibit alcohol, tobacco or firearm businesses from operating out of residential neighborhoods.

The ordinance will allow alcohol, tobacco and firearm businesses to operate out of areas already zoned for commercial or light industrial purposes.

The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Mount Airy Town Hall, at 110 S. Main St.

