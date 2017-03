The Mount Airy library branch is using a familiar name to teach lessons on money.

Parents, caregivers and young adults ages 10-17 will learn about finances, including spending, saving and fraud, while also discussing Alexander Hamilton. There will also be crafts and trivia.

The free program runs from 6:30-7:15 p.m. Monday, March 6.

