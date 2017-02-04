American School of Inspiration to host benefit for Animal Welfare League

The American School of Inspiration will host a benefit for the Animal Welfare League at the Carroll Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The event will feature performances by artistic groups including the Visionary Dance Company and Empower Theater Group, as well as solo performers Christina Von Norman, Allie Benedik, Linda Michele, Imani Nokuri and Tibby Cosham.

The event, at 91 W. Main St. in Westminster, will feature activities from 2 to 6 p.m., with the show starting at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. For more information, visit www.asinspiration.com.