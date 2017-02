The Mount Airy Town Council will discuss a station for the new Mount Airy police force Monday.

The council will discuss an amendment to the budget for the police station, choosing to whom to award the design of the design and police department in general. Other topics on the agenda include three other budget amendments, including one for a parks and recreation manager.

The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Mount Airy Town Hall, at 110 S. Main Street.