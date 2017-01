Charm City Junction, a band that blends bluegrass, Celtic and old-time music, will take the stage at the Carroll Arts Center on Saturday.

Tickets are $25 for regular admission, and $22 for seniors older than 65 and those younger than 19.

For more information, visit www.carrollartscenter.org or call 410-848-7272.

