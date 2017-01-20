Rescheduled Martin Luther King breakfast set for Saturday

On Saturday, Jan. 28, at 9 a.m., at Martins Caterers, in Westminster, Mike Preston of the The Baltimore Sun will be the guest speaker at the 14th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast, sponsored by the Carroll County NAACP Branch 7014.

This breakfast was previously scheduled for Jan. 14, but was postponed due to the threat of bad weather.

Veteran journalist Preston is a sports columnist for The Sun, focusing on the Ravens and lacrosse. He is a 1977 graduate of Kenwood High, and a 1981 Towson University graduate. Preston has been writing for The Sun since 1987 and has been a columnist since 2000.

Additional tickets may be purchased at this time. If you would like to purchase tickets for the new date, visit www.eventbrite.com or call Jean at 410-861-6872.