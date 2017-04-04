Former Carroll resident charged with possession of child pornography

A former Carroll County resident was arrested Monday after Maryland State Police allegedly determined he had several images and videos of child pornography.

Scott Wakelin, 38, of Abbottstown, Pennsylvania, was charged with two counts each of possession of child pornography and intending to distribute child pornography. He was initially held at the Carroll County Detention Center without bail, but after a Tuesday bail review, he was held on $20,000. He posted bond and was released Tuesday, according to electronic court records.

A Maryland State Police trooper in Howard County began an investigation into a BitTorrent network in June 2015. He found two video files of child pornography involving children as young as toddlers connected to an IP address, according to the statement of charges.

The trooper traced the IP address to Wakelin at a Woodbine property, where he lived at the time. Wakelin told the trooper that he uses a BitTorrent client and previously used a different peer-to-peer one. When using the previous client, he downloaded items he should not have and deleted the program, according to the statement of charges.

Wakelin told the trooper that when he downloaded the files, he didn't check them right away, but when he saw what the files contained, he deleted them, according to the statement.

The trooper told Wakelin he was concerned that the files were downloaded on different dates. Multiple devices were seized from Wakelin, including a phone, computers and an external hard drive. A forensic analysis found several images of child pornography. It was also determined that Wakelin had used Google to search for child pornography, according to the statement.

Wakelin declined to comment when reached by phone. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

