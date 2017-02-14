Soon the blue herons of Piney Run Park, in Sykesville, will have a permanent pal in the lake, as sculptor Virginia Sperry welds a life-size steel heron to be installed next spring, sponsored by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council.

Sperry, a sculptor who works out of a studio in Eldersburg, said she began welding in 2003. She said she was instantly drawn to the rush of welding and the strength of the final pieces.

"There's a certain power that comes from using major tools," Sperry said. "I like to say it's like painting with lightning."

Sperry's studio is surrounded by a sculpture garden of her life-sized animal pieces, including two giraffes, a musk ox, a kangaroo and a bear. Each year, she hosts an open house at the sculpture garden, during the third weekend of May. Her newest piece, the blue heron, will go into Piney Run Park, about five miles from her home. She said she was excited to be able to go see it and see people enjoy her work in public.

Soon the blue herons of Piney Run Park, in Sykesville, will have a permanent pal in the lake, as sculptor Virginia Sperry welds a life-size steel heron to be installed next spring, sponsored by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council.

According to Sandy Oxx, director of the Carroll County Arts Council, one of the recent goals for the organization has been to work to bring art to communities outside of the Carroll Arts Center. She said they partnered with Carroll County Rec and Parks to develop the concept and apply for the grant.

"We've been quite fond of Virginia's work in the past," Oxx said. "It's a nice balance of being both anatomically correct and whimsical. They've got this texture of the recycled material that gives it a rustic feeling."

Sperry said her work begins very simply, with time spent examining herons to get a sense of their shape and movement. While she looked at some photos online, the best research, she said, came just from looking at the herons at the park. Then she did a few minor sketches before creating a life-sized drawing that's currently hanging on the wall of the studio, to make sure each section of the final sculpture is proportionally correct with the whole.

"I want it to look not like it's just a standing heron," Sperry said. "It's going to look as if it's about to fly off with a fish in its mouth so it's going to be quite complex and more interesting."

The next step is to build an armature that will act as the skeleton for the final piece. One of the challenges with herons is that, unlike musk oxen or bears, their weight is supported entirely on thin legs, meaning the entire piece must be able to stand through those points of contact with the ground. Sperry said she works on pure intuition, with no engineering background, to make sure the final piece can stand on its own.

Once the armature is completed, she begins wrapping it with feathers to create the final body of the heron. Sperry said it's this point, near the final touches, that she looks forward to the most.

"The moment that is really exciting is that moment when the space and the air start to be encapsulated and closed up by the outer shell," Sperry said. "It's that moment where you realize there it is, and all of a sudden, I see the animal."

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

twitter.com/Jacob_deNobel

Caption Sculptor Virginia Sperry constructs a blue heron made from steel for Piney Run Park. Sculptor Virginia Sperry constructs a blue heron made from steel for Piney Run Park. Sculptor Virginia Sperry constructs a blue heron made from steel for Piney Run Park. Caption Sculptor Virginia Sperry constructs a blue heron made from steel for Piney Run Park. Sculptor Virginia Sperry constructs a blue heron made from steel for Piney Run Park. Sculptor Virginia Sperry constructs a blue heron made from steel for Piney Run Park. Caption South Carroll Robotics teams compete at state championship South Carroll's RoboCavs Silver and RoboCavs Black competed in the Maryland FIRST Tech Challenge Championship at Mount St. Mary's University on Feb. 12. (Michel Elben / Carroll County Times) South Carroll's RoboCavs Silver and RoboCavs Black competed in the Maryland FIRST Tech Challenge Championship at Mount St. Mary's University on Feb. 12. (Michel Elben / Carroll County Times) Caption First wedding at Copper Ridge Integrace Copper Ridge, a facility specializing in the care of people with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, hosted its first wedding on Saturday. (Jon Kelvey and Max Simpson / Carroll County Times) Integrace Copper Ridge, a facility specializing in the care of people with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, hosted its first wedding on Saturday. (Jon Kelvey and Max Simpson / Carroll County Times) Caption Michael Yeboah speaks at Manchester Valley High School Michael Yeboah speaks at Manchester Valley High School. (Heather Mongilio / Carroll County Times) Michael Yeboah speaks at Manchester Valley High School. (Heather Mongilio / Carroll County Times) Caption Carroll Varsity Q&A: Westminster's Sarah O'Donnell O'Donnell chats with us in this week's Q&A. (Megan Woodward / Carroll County Times) O'Donnell chats with us in this week's Q&A. (Megan Woodward / Carroll County Times)

More information

For more information on Virginia Sperry and her sculpture garden and for video of her working, visit www.virginiasperry.com.