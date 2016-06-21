Veterans honored through Carroll County History Project

Veterans from around Carroll County came out to the Community Media Center in Westminster on Friday, June 10, to hear stories from fellow servicemembers at the center's second annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony.

The event culminates a year of work on the Carroll County History Project's veterans programs, through which local veterans are invited to share their stories with the community at large. This year, participants were interviewed by other veterans to have their stories aired on Channel 19 and the Community Media Center's website.

Sherry Taylor, marketing director at the Community Media Center, said the event was designed not only to thank the participants in the program, but also to thank all of the veterans throughout the county.

"Some of the things people said for the collection are things that otherwise would have never made it out to the public," Taylor said. "All of this information is going to be available as a part of our history."

At the event, Air Force veteran Bill Murphy, and Sgt. Maj. Elaine May Stem and Sgt. Maj. Adrian Gamboa, both of whom are retired from the Marine Corps, shared their experiences in the military, and with the media center, with the audience of about 40 guests, including about 20 military members.

Prior to the veterans' speeches, guest speaker Jim DeWees, Carroll County sheriff, took the stage. DeWees spoke about his connection to the military, focusing on his father's service in Vietnam. He said that although the public is much more welcoming to its returning soldiers now than during that war, there is still a lot of work to be done.

"We still have veterans who can't get the medical and psychological treatment they need," DeWees said. "And believe it or not, we still have veterans who are homeless and hungry. It's hard to imagine, and we can do more. I know we can do more."

Stem reflected on the importance the military has had in her own life.

"It made us stronger individuals," she said. "We developed good work ethics from the training we received. We received good communication skills. We learned to work as a team player and the friendships we think will stay with us through our lives."

Gamboa said he was proud to have served, and he hoped that, by participating in the history project, he could help cement his legacy.

"I didn't want to be that veteran who just gets remembered for being a marine and nobody knows his story," Gamboa said. "I wanted to record it. And if along the way, I could influence one or two young people and they join — not necessarily the Marine Corps, but any branch of service — it's done its job."

