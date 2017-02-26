Recreation and Parks presents revised plans for Westminster Veterans Memorial Park

The Carroll County Department of Recreation and Parks held a public meeting Thursday sharing the new concept plans for the planned Westminster Veterans Memorial Park.

When the park — which is to be located near the intersection of Hook Road and Md. 97 on property purchased on Crest Lane across from Westminster Baptist Church — was initially proposed, residents expressed concerns about the traffic impact the park could have on the community. In December, the Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted to move the previously planned athletic fields from Westminster Veterans Memorial Park to recently acquired land next to Deer Park.

According to Jeff Degitz, director of Carroll County Recreation and Parks, the current design features no athletic fields, but contains a walking trail, a monument recognizing local veterans, an open pavilion, a reduced-size parking lot for 50 cars and an open play area. He said Recreation and Parks are looking to lease out the Western portion of the park to farmers.

Degitz said the park will be located within a quarter mile of 170 homes. For many of the members of the public who were at the meeting, the new plan addressed their concerns about increased traffic to the athletic fields.

Since the plan was initially proposed, the city came into ownership of 18.85 acres adjacent to Deer Park, which Degitz described as ideal for athletic fields. The two planned fields that were removed from Veterans Memorial Park have been relocated to Deer Park. Money has been taken from the Veterans Memorial Park project to help fund the improvements of the Deer Park additions.

Though they have been removed from the current plan, Degitz cautioned that there is no promise that fields will never be installed at Westminster Veterans Memorial Park. If a decision is made to add fields to the park, Recreation and Parks will host another series of meetings to allow for public comment and input.

Now that the concept plan has been created, it will be submitted to the development review process, where agencies can comment on the plan and they can work through comments and changes. Money for the project will become available July 1, but the project will not be ready by that date: Degitz said he could not anticipate when park construction would begin, but guaranteed there would be no groundbreaking in 2017.

