Rec and Parks hosts meeting about Westminster Veterans Memorial Park

Residents are invited to attend a meeting hosted by Carroll County Department of Recreation and Parks on Thursday evening about the development of Westminster Veterans Memorial Park. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at Westminster Baptist Church, 354 Crest Lane, Westminster.

During the meeting, officials will share a revised concept plan developed in response to concerns from previous public meetings. For more information, contact Carroll County Department of Recreation & Parks at ccrec@ccg.carr.org or 410-386-2103.

